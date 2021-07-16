Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Select Interior Concepts, Inc. provides interior surface products for residential and commercial builders. The Company offers natural and engineered stone slabs, cabinetry, bathroom countertops, wall tiles, shower enclosures, towel bars and rings, paper holders, medicine cabinets and mirrors. Its primary operating subsidiaries and segments consists of Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. Select Interior Concepts, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Get Select Interior Concepts alerts:

Separately, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Select Interior Concepts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIC opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. Select Interior Concepts has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $12.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Select Interior Concepts had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $137.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that Select Interior Concepts will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 875.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 14,238 shares during the period. 49.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Select Interior Concepts

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Select Interior Concepts (SIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Select Interior Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Interior Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.