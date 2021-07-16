SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NYSE:SLS) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NYSE:SLS) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.76. SELLAS Life Sciences Group shares last traded at $8.63, with a volume of 228,433 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SLS shares. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group from $8.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group from $12.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.37.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NYSE:SLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.70 million during the quarter.

About SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NYSE:SLS)

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S (GPS), a wilms tumor 1 targeting peptide-based cancer immunotherapeutic agent, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment for ovarian cancer.

