Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian Sells 1,250 Shares

Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.59, for a total transaction of $136,987.50.

Douglas Murphy-Chutorian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 2,500 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.94, for a total transaction of $267,350.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.45, for a total value of $136,812.50.

On Monday, June 14th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total value of $135,175.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.58, for a total value of $136,975.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.66, for a total value of $143,325.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.86, for a total value of $156,075.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.94, for a total transaction of $133,675.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.84, for a total transaction of $137,300.00.

SMLR traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.00. 4,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,852. The firm has a market cap of $857.25 million, a PE ratio of 62.75, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.28. Semler Scientific, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.00 and a 1-year high of $128.00.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Semler Scientific had a net margin of 38.27% and a return on equity of 62.27%. The business had revenue of $13.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.95 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Semler Scientific, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Semler Scientific from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Semler Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

About Semler Scientific

Semler Scientific, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

