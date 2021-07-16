Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) CEO Sells $139,087.50 in Stock

Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $139,087.50.

Douglas Murphy-Chutorian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 2,500 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.94, for a total transaction of $267,350.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.45, for a total transaction of $136,812.50.

On Monday, June 14th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total transaction of $135,175.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.59, for a total transaction of $136,987.50.

On Monday, June 28th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.58, for a total transaction of $136,975.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.66, for a total transaction of $143,325.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.86, for a total transaction of $156,075.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.94, for a total transaction of $133,675.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.84, for a total transaction of $137,300.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMLR traded up $1.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $127.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,852. Semler Scientific, Inc. has a one year low of $47.00 and a one year high of $128.00. The firm has a market cap of $857.25 million, a P/E ratio of 62.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.28.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. Semler Scientific had a net margin of 38.27% and a return on equity of 62.27%. The business had revenue of $13.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.95 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Semler Scientific, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

SMLR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Semler Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Semler Scientific from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

About Semler Scientific

Semler Scientific, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

