Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd.

NASDAQ SVC opened at $12.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Service Properties Trust has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $15.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.82 and a beta of 2.49.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Service Properties Trust from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

