SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 13,213 Shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) by 76.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,213 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $20,448,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 947.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,161,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,534 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 76.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,023,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,105 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,448,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,291,000 after purchasing an additional 881,069 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $7,937,000. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ESRT shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.17.

Shares of NYSE ESRT opened at $11.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.02. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $5.19 and a one year high of $13.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.19.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.15). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%. As a group, research analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.58%.

Empire State Realty Trust Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

