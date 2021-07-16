SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 6,545 Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 6,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,163,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,206,000 after buying an additional 163,695 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 10.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,907,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,262,000 after buying an additional 277,434 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 210.8% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,158,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,700,000 after buying an additional 786,034 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 9.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 520,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,364,000 after buying an additional 43,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 6.0% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 374,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,986,000 after buying an additional 21,262 shares during the last quarter.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Silk Road Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.20.

Shares of Silk Road Medical stock opened at $44.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.77 and a beta of 1.48. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 12 month low of $43.11 and a 12 month high of $75.80. The company has a quick ratio of 9.37, a current ratio of 10.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.29 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 42.37% and a negative net margin of 61.58%. Silk Road Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Silk Road Medical news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $614,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,445 shares in the company, valued at $11,391,886.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total value of $392,404.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,564 shares in the company, valued at $2,330,846.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,399 shares of company stock worth $4,409,509. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SILK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK).

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.