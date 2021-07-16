SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) by 49.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,182 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GEO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in The GEO Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 483,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 86,292 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 432,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 40,243 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 445.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 307,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 250,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

GEO opened at $6.70 on Friday. The GEO Group, Inc. has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $11.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $820.00 million, a PE ratio of 5.88, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The GEO Group news, CEO George C. Zoley acquired 166,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,124,847.00. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

GEO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on The GEO Group in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut The GEO Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

