SG Americas Securities LLC Has $309,000 Position in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) by 61.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,708 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sapiens International were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPNS. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sapiens International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sapiens International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Sapiens International by 1,101.7% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Sapiens International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Sapiens International by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 12,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares during the period. 25.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sapiens International stock opened at $25.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58 and a beta of 1.39. Sapiens International Co. has a 52-week low of $25.07 and a 52-week high of $35.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $110.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Sapiens International’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPNS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sapiens International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.43.

Sapiens International Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

