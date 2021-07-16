SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $317,000 in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 34,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UMC. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 206.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in United Microelectronics by 15.9% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 9,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 3.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on UMC shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Macquarie raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of United Microelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.40 to $7.30 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Microelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.30.

UMC stock opened at $9.47 on Friday. United Microelectronics Co. has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $11.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.03.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $47.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.2854 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. This is a positive change from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. United Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

United Microelectronics Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

