SGL Carbon (OTCMKTS:SGLFF) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

SGL Carbon (OTCMKTS:SGLFF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, AlphaValue upgraded SGL Carbon to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

Get SGL Carbon alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SGLFF opened at $10.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.59. SGL Carbon has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $10.85.

SGL Carbon SE operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of carbon and graphite products. It operates through the following business segments: Composites-Fibers & Materials and Graphite Materials & Systems. The Composites-Fibers & Materials segment covers all the material business based on carbon fiber, from raw materials to finished component.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for SGL Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGL Carbon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.