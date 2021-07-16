Shaolin Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTSU)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTSU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in BYTE Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,500,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BYTE Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $3,344,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in BYTE Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $13,500,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in BYTE Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $5,492,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in BYTE Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $12,000,000.

Shares of BYTSU stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. BYTE Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $10.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.03.

BYTE Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

