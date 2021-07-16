Shaolin Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MONCU)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MONCU) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,465,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Monument Circle Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Monument Circle Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in Monument Circle Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monument Circle Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Monument Circle Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $197,000.

Monument Circle Acquisition stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.00. Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media, technology, sports and entertainment sectors, and related industries.

