Shaolin Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Aequi Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ARBGU)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Aequi Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ARBGU) by 39.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,500 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aequi Acquisition were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARBGU. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aequi Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,098,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Aequi Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,770,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Aequi Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,050,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Aequi Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,050,000. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in Aequi Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,608,000.

OTCMKTS ARBGU opened at $10.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.97. Aequi Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $11.14.

Aequi Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

