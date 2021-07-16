Shaolin Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.74 Million Investment in Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOAC)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOAC) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 279,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Natural Order Acquisition in the first quarter worth $7,351,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Natural Order Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $355,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Natural Order Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,844,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of Natural Order Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $7,335,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Natural Order Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $9,810,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Natural Order Acquisition alerts:

Natural Order Acquisition stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.84. Natural Order Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $11.80.

Natural Order Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies that use plant-based, cell-based, or precision fermentation technologies to developing food products that eliminate animals from the food supply chain.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Order Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Order Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.