Shaolin Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in LightJump Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LJAQ)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LightJump Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LJAQ) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LJAQ. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of LightJump Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $3,154,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LightJump Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of LightJump Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $291,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of LightJump Acquisition during the first quarter worth $4,122,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of LightJump Acquisition during the first quarter worth $7,518,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LJAQ opened at $9.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.77. LightJump Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $9.93.

LightJump Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

