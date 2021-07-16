Shaolin Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCT)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 177,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC owned about 1.02% of TWC Tech Holdings II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brant Point Investment Management LLC increased its stake in TWC Tech Holdings II by 120.0% during the first quarter. Brant Point Investment Management LLC now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,528,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TWC Tech Holdings II by 488.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 505,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 419,946 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TWC Tech Holdings II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,958,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in TWC Tech Holdings II by 205.2% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 247,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 166,200 shares in the last quarter.

Get TWC Tech Holdings II alerts:

Shares of TWCT opened at $9.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.91. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $11.75.

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and technology-enabled services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCT).

Receive News & Ratings for TWC Tech Holdings II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TWC Tech Holdings II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.