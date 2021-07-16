Shaolin Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Kairos Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIRU)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kairos Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIRU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Kairos Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,274,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kairos Acquisition during the first quarter worth $5,203,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kairos Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,448,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kairos Acquisition in the first quarter worth $2,080,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Kairos Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,980,000.

OTCMKTS:KAIRU opened at $10.07 on Friday. Kairos Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $10.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.03.

Kairos Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock or share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company intends to focus on the regulated insurance or reinsurance companies, distributors or technology, and insurance service providers that focus on specialty lines of business.

