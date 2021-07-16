Shaolin Capital Management LLC Sells 147,102 Shares of Altitude Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ALTUU)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Altitude Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ALTUU) by 42.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,102 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altitude Acquisition were worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Altitude Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Altitude Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Altitude Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Altitude Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Altitude Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,000.

Get Altitude Acquisition alerts:

Shares of ALTUU opened at $10.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.17. Altitude Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.92 and a one year high of $17.00.

Altitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Altitude Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altitude Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.