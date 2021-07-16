Shaolin Capital Management LLC Takes Position in CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CAHCU)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CAHCU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of CA Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $5,346,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CA Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $3,960,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CA Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $3,126,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in CA Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $2,475,000. Finally, Omni Partners LLP bought a new position in CA Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $2,413,000.

Get CA Healthcare Acquisition alerts:

Shares of CA Healthcare Acquisition stock opened at $10.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.34. CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $10.96.

CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAHCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CAHCU).

Receive News & Ratings for CA Healthcare Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CA Healthcare Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.