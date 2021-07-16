Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Trading Down 5.4% After Insider Selling

Shares of Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) traded down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $23.79 and last traded at $23.79. 817 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 271,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.14.

Specifically, CFO Andrew R. Neill sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,788,605. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Taylor Schreiber sold 8,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total value of $220,912.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,292.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 302,966 shares of company stock worth $8,416,983. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Shattuck Labs in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.60.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.58. The company has a market capitalization of $936.58 million and a PE ratio of -9.47.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STTK. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,211,000. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,203,000. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,202,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the first quarter valued at about $4,763,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,866,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

About Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK)

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

