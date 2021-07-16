Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) Trading Up 5.2% Following Insider Buying Activity

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) shares were up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $8.64 and last traded at $8.64. Approximately 20,622 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,722,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.21.

Specifically, CFO Oded Shein purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Also, insider George Arison purchased 10,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.12 per share, with a total value of $71,256.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Shift Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on SFT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wedbush raised Shift Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Shift Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shift Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.14.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.04.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $106.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.27 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Shift Technologies, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Shift Technologies by 3.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,664,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,168,000 after purchasing an additional 96,594 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,909,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Shift Technologies by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,249,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,397,000 after purchasing an additional 45,658 shares during the last quarter. Islet Management LP lifted its position in shares of Shift Technologies by 71.4% in the first quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,984,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,270,000. 36.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT)

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Shift Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.