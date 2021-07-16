Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Short Interest Update

Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 81,400 shares, an increase of 74.7% from the June 15th total of 46,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SMNNY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,628. The firm has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74 and a beta of 0.32. Shimano has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $25.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.16.
About Shimano
