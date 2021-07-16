Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Short Interest Update

Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 81,400 shares, an increase of 74.7% from the June 15th total of 46,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMNNY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,628. The firm has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74 and a beta of 0.32. Shimano has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $25.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.16.

Shimano Inc develops, produces, and distributes bicycle components, fishing tackles, and rowing equipment. The company also plans and develops lifestyle gear products, such as apparel items, shoes, bags, and related items. It has operations in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Oceania.

