Shoals Technologies Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 4,631 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,321% compared to the average daily volume of 326 call options.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHLS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down from $49.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.62.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

SHLS stock opened at $27.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.44. Shoals Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $20.94 and a 1-year high of $44.04.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. On average, equities analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

