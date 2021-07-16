Shoals Technologies Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 734 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,084% compared to the typical volume of 62 put options.

Shares of SHLS stock opened at $27.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.44. Shoals Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $20.94 and a twelve month high of $44.04. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 91.97.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Sell-side analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $410,317,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $364,280,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $173,126,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,375,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,817,000. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SHLS shares. Johnson Rice started coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.62.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

