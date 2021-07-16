ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock.

SWAV has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $149.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $190.00.

NASDAQ SWAV opened at $168.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $176.81. ShockWave Medical has a 52 week low of $42.83 and a 52 week high of $203.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 6.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.26). ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 83.47% and a negative return on equity of 30.92%. The company had revenue of $31.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 109.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ShockWave Medical will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Laura Francis sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.36, for a total transaction of $7,171,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,980,572.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,082 shares of company stock valued at $27,630,897. 15.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWAV. Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 25,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

