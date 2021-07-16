Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN)

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HWDN. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 735 ($9.60) to GBX 775 ($10.13) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 890 ($11.63) target price for the company. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Howden Joinery Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 809.86 ($10.58).

HWDN opened at GBX 875 ($11.43) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 805.49. The firm has a market cap of £5.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.37. Howden Joinery Group has a 1 year low of GBX 487.82 ($6.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 892.80 ($11.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

