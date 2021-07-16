Short Interest in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Declines By 99.6%

Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a drop of 99.6% from the June 15th total of 3,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 636,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

AL stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.50. 417,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767,052. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.15. Air Lease has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $52.96.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $474.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.04 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Air Lease will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.58%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Air Lease by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,119,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,159,000 after buying an additional 299,222 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 619,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,500,000 after purchasing an additional 97,567 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 5,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

