Short Interest in American Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF) Decreases By 24.2%

American Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a decrease of 24.2% from the June 15th total of 38,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 479,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMYZF traded down 0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 0.89. 178,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,118,010. American Manganese has a 12-month low of 0.13 and a 12-month high of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of 0.94.

About American Manganese

American Manganese Inc, a metals company, focuses on developing and commercializing a hydrometallurgical process for recycling lithium-ion batteries. The process provides the extraction of cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum. The company is also engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of interests in mineral resource projects.

