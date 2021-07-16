Short Interest in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Decreases By 99.4%

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 610,700 shares, a decrease of 99.4% from the June 15th total of 105,850,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

In other news, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at $5,052,691.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $453,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $340,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1,413.8% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,528,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,962,000 after acquiring an additional 44,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

T traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.43. The stock had a trading volume of 26,965,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,958,195. AT&T has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.99 billion, a PE ratio of -81.23, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AT&T will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.56.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

