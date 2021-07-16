Short Interest in Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) Decreases By 83.3%

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the June 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DBS Vickers raised Bangkok Bank Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Macquarie lowered Bangkok Bank Public from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of BKKLY stock opened at $16.50 on Friday. Bangkok Bank Public has a 52-week low of $14.87 and a 52-week high of $22.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.73.

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited provides various commercial banking products and services primarily in Thailand. The company operates through Domestic Banking, International Banking, Investment Banking, and Others segments. It offers various personal banking products and services, including savings, current, fixed deposit, foreign currency, and other accounts; home, personal, and other loans; mutual funds; investments products and services, such as bonds and debentures, as well as securities brokerage services; life and non-life bancassurance products; payment, funds transfer, currency exchange, and SMS services; debit, credit, purchasing, and prepaid cards; and phone and Internet banking, mobile banking, ATMs, and other services.

