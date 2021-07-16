Short Interest in Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF) Decreases By 93.1%

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2021

Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 93.1% from the June 15th total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 249,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of DCNNF stock traded down 0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 0.10. The stock had a trading volume of 56,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,996. Canadian Palladium Resources has a twelve month low of 0.06 and a twelve month high of 0.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 0.12.

About Canadian Palladium Resources

Canadian Palladium Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in North America and Europe. The company holds 100% interest in the East Bull PGM Property that comprise 992 hectares located in the Gerow Township, Ontario, Canada; and TisovÃ¡ and TGER cobalt-copper properties located in Europe.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Palladium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Palladium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.