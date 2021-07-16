Short Interest in Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF) Decreases By 93.1%

Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 93.1% from the June 15th total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 249,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of DCNNF stock traded down 0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 0.10. The stock had a trading volume of 56,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,996. Canadian Palladium Resources has a twelve month low of 0.06 and a twelve month high of 0.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 0.12.

Get Canadian Palladium Resources alerts:

About Canadian Palladium Resources

Canadian Palladium Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in North America and Europe. The company holds 100% interest in the East Bull PGM Property that comprise 992 hectares located in the Gerow Township, Ontario, Canada; and TisovÃ¡ and TGER cobalt-copper properties located in Europe.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Palladium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Palladium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.