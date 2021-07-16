Short Interest in China Dasheng Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:CDBT) Declines By 88.1%

China Dasheng Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:CDBT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 88.1% from the June 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 378,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of CDBT opened at $0.10 on Friday. China Dasheng Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.08.

China Dasheng Biotechnology Company Profile

China Dasheng Biotechnology Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of bacteria based products used as additives for livestock feed and crop cultivation in the People's Republic of China. It provides artificial microorganisms (AM) and high-efficiency microorganism (HM) based biological bacterium blends; and biological preservatives.

