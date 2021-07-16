Short Interest in China Dasheng Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:CDBT) Declines By 88.1%

China Dasheng Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:CDBT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 88.1% from the June 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 378,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of CDBT opened at $0.10 on Friday. China Dasheng Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.08.
China Dasheng Biotechnology Company Profile
