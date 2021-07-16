Short Interest in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Rises By 93.8%

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 93.8% from the June 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NYSE:CTR traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.38. 1,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,961. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.04. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $27.72.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. This is an increase from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th.
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Company Profile
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.
