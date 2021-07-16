Short Interest in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Rises By 93.8%

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 93.8% from the June 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE:CTR traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.38. 1,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,961. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.04. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $27.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. This is an increase from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 9.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 9,432 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $412,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $913,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 59,202 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

