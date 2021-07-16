Short Interest in Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCEL) Grows By 400.0%

Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCEL) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In related news, CEO David Portnoy acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.90 per share, for a total transaction of $108,900.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 13,657 shares of company stock worth $131,776. Insiders own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cryo-Cell International stock. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCEL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Cryo-Cell International as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cryo-Cell International stock opened at $9.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.97. Cryo-Cell International has a twelve month low of $6.45 and a twelve month high of $11.50. The firm has a market cap of $74.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.32.

Cryo-Cell International (OTCMKTS:CCEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Cryo-Cell International had a net margin of 11.89% and a negative return on equity of 107.81%. The business had revenue of $6.86 million for the quarter.

Cryo-Cell International Company Profile

Cryo-Cell International, Inc engages in the cellular processing and cryogenic cellular storage with a focus on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood stem cells for family use. It provides cord tissue service that stores a section of the umbilical cord tissue, a source of mesenchymal stem cells that are used in regenerative medicine to treat a range of conditions, including heart, kidney, ALS, wound healing, and auto-immune diseases.

