Short Interest in DATATRAK International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTRK) Grows By 140.0%

DATATRAK International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTRK) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 140.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DTRK traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.25. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.43. The stock has a market cap of $17.55 million, a PE ratio of -103.57 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. DATATRAK International has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $7.45.

About DATATRAK International

DATATRAK International, Inc, a technology and services company, provides unified clinical solutions and related services for the clinical trials industry. The company offers DATATRAK ONE Unified Experience, a clinical enterprise solution that allows clinical users and service providers to design, deliver, and manage clinical trials.

