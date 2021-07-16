Short Interest in DPCM Capital, Inc. (NYSE:XPOA) Declines By 98.1%

DPCM Capital, Inc. (NYSE:XPOA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a decrease of 98.1% from the June 15th total of 973,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 302,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE XPOA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.86. 64,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,982. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.86. DPCM Capital has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $11.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ion Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DPCM Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $986,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in DPCM Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,107,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in DPCM Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in DPCM Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,922,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its stake in DPCM Capital by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

DPCM Capital, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

