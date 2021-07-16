Short Interest in Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC) Decreases By 91.2%

Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 91.2% from the June 15th total of 22,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NYSE ENPC traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.73. 2,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,072. Executive Network Partnering has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Executive Network Partnering during the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Executive Network Partnering during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Executive Network Partnering during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in Executive Network Partnering by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 836,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,126,000 after purchasing an additional 501,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Executive Network Partnering by 126.4% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,415,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,756,000 after purchasing an additional 790,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Executive Network Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

