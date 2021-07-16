Short Interest in First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Grows By 81.7%

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, an increase of 81.7% from the June 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FPAFY traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.77. 18,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,035. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.74. First Pacific has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0934 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.07%.

First Pacific Company Limited, an investment management and holding company, engages in the consumer food products, telecommunications, infrastructure, and natural resources businesses in the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers a range of telecommunications and digital services, including fiber optic backbone, and fixed line and mobile networks.

