Short Interest in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Grows By 79.4%

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a growth of 79.4% from the June 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDEU. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,044,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,267,000 after acquiring an additional 69,556 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 140.4% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 51,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 29,966 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 375,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after acquiring an additional 18,881 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 21,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 11,145 shares during the last quarter.

FDEU traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $13.31. 26,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,883. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $14.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.61.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st.

About First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors (North America) Inc and Henderson Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

