Short Interest in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Rises By 273.0%

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, an increase of 273.0% from the June 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Proequities Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 6,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth $284,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth $339,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FEMS opened at $46.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.13. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $32.36 and a 1-year high of $50.00.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.