Short Interest in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) Grows By 200.0%

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ FTAG remained flat at $$29.71 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.70. First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.85 and a fifty-two week high of $32.59.

Get First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 14.90% of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

First Trust ISE Global Platinum Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the ISE Global Platinum Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets in securities that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts representing foreign securities in the Index.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.