Short Interest in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Expands By 123.8%

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,500 shares, an increase of 123.8% from the June 15th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth $361,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $322,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SDVY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.48. The stock had a trading volume of 52,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,401. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $17.65 and a twelve month high of $30.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.44.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.