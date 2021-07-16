Short Interest in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Drops By 86.3%

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a drop of 86.3% from the June 15th total of 67,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 271,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:PKW traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.53. 709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,535. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a one year low of $57.64 and a one year high of $93.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.186 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Bickling Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

