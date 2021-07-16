Short Interest in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Drops By 86.3%

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a drop of 86.3% from the June 15th total of 67,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 271,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
NASDAQ:PKW traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.53. 709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,535. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a one year low of $57.64 and a one year high of $93.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.01.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.186 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.
Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile
PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.
