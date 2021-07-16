Short Interest in Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM) Decreases By 68.7%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 68.7% from the June 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSCM. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF by 212.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 24,730 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF in the first quarter worth about $273,000. Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF by 937.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF by 65.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PSCM traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.27. 9,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,222. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.43. Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF has a one year low of $38.08 and a one year high of $69.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.167 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Materials Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Materials Index (Index). The Index is designed to measure the overall performance of common stocks of United States basic materials companies. These companies are principally engaged in the business of producing raw materials, including paper or wood products, chemicals, construction materials, and mining and metals.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.