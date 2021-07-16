Short Interest in ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Drops By 88.9%

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the June 15th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of ITOCY stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.23. The stock had a trading volume of 25,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,813. ITOCHU has a one year low of $43.56 and a one year high of $66.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.47.

ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ITOCHU had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $26.15 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that ITOCHU will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ITOCHU from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of ITOCHU by 23.1% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 274,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,923,000 after purchasing an additional 51,570 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ITOCHU during the first quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ITOCHU by 34.8% during the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 450,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,414,000 after acquiring an additional 116,150 shares during the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ITOCHU

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells textile and garment materials, textiles, textile products, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.

