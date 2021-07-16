Short Interest in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) Decreases By 99.0%

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a decline of 99.0% from the June 15th total of 2,240,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 571,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,596,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,759,000 after acquiring an additional 150,508 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,061,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,709,000 after acquiring an additional 93,539 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,828,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,340,000 after acquiring an additional 56,713 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,776,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,765,000 after acquiring an additional 96,697 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 132,971,100.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,711 shares during the period. 65.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MNR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Shares of MNR traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.20. 458,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,250. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 7.86, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $19.76.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.20. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a net margin of 59.97% and a return on equity of 18.16%. Sell-side analysts predict that Monmouth Real Estate Investment will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

