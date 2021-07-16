Short Interest in Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPEGF) Grows By 207.1%

Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPEGF) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 185,800 shares, an increase of 207.1% from the June 15th total of 60,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,858.0 days.

NPEGF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Nippon Electric Glass from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Nippon Electric Glass in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS NPEGF remained flat at $$19.85 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 91 shares, compared to its average volume of 222. Nippon Electric Glass has a twelve month low of $16.64 and a twelve month high of $25.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.78.

Nippon Electric Glass Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells specialty glass products and glassmaking machinery in Japan, China, South Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers glasses substrates for FPD; glasses for chemical strengthening; glass fibers; thin film coatings; and glasses for optical devices and electronic devices.

