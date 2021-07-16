Short Interest in Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) Decreases By 99.5%

Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 99.5% from the June 15th total of 59,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 179,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ORZCF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.13. 42,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,055. Orezone Gold has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.10.

About Orezone Gold

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

