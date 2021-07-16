Short Interest in PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) Drops By 87.5%

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the June 15th total of 207,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of PDL Community Bancorp by 83.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in PDL Community Bancorp by 159.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in PDL Community Bancorp by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in PDL Community Bancorp by 248.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 16,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PDL Community Bancorp by 4.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDLB traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $13.25. The company had a trading volume of 44 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.17. PDL Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $14.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.62 million, a P/E ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 0.47.

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. PDL Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $16.79 million for the quarter.

PDL Community Bancorp Company Profile

PDL Community Bancorp operates as the holding company for Ponce Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily in the New York City metropolitan area. The company provides deposit accounts, including demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts; and individual retirement accounts.

